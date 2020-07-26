Carol J. Evans
May 10, 1942 - July 14, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Carol J. Evans, 78, residing in Mishawaka, Indiana, passed away at 6:20pm on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 in St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. She was born on May 10, 1942 in South Bend to the late Stanley C. and Cecelia L. (Rodick) Balcerzak and remained a lifelong area resident.
Carol was a member of The National Honor Society at Washington High School and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts from Indiana University South Bend.
On October 7, 1961 in Our Lady of Hungary Catholic Church, South Bend, Carol married Richard F. Evans, the love of her life who preceded her in death on August 31, 2016. She is survived by two daughters, Lisa A. Evans of Mishawaka and Laurie (David) Mehrbrodt of South Bend; one granddaughter, Abigail L. Evans of Rowlett, TX; one sister, Darlene (Michael) Vargo of Beverly Hills, FL; and other loving relatives and friends.
Carol was self-employed as a management consultant prior to retirement. She was a member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church, where she was a previous member of their church choir, taught religious education classes, and after retirement, volunteered her time. She was currently on the board of the following organizations: George Swiatowy Educational Foundation, The Scholarship Foundation of St. Joseph County, Sylvester and Tessie Kaminski Foundation, and Chopin Fine Arts Club. In the past, she was also involved with IUSB Alumni Board, ASTD Professional Society, and Board of Community Foundation of St. Joseph County.
Carol's lifelong passion was taking care of her family. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, caring sister, and a doting grandma. When her daughters were growing up, she was their softball coach. Carol loved vacationing to Florida and family time in New Buffalo. She loved working in her yard and especially in her flower gardens. She enjoyed playing Scrabble with her sister, going to the movies with her daughter, and playing cards with her friends. She loved to read and pass books between her and her daughter. She also enjoyed game night when her granddaughter was in town. She was a loyal fan, watching the Chicago Cubs and Green Bay Packers (Aaron Rodgers) -- if there was not a game on, she probably had the Hallmark Channel on. Carol will be missed dearly by everyone who knew her.
Public visitation will be held 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 4508 Vistula Road, Osceola, IN. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., with Fr. John Eze officiating. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is requested to wear a face mask and observe social distancing. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date to celebrate her the way she really deserves. The funeral service will be live streamed on the Queen of Peace website at queenofpeace.cc as well as on the Queen of Peace Facebook page and Queen of Peace YouTube Channel. Graveside services and interment will take place at a later date in Fairview Cemetery, Mishawaka. Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Carol may be donated to the Scholarship Foundation of St. Joseph County, 3515 N. Main Street, Suite C, Mishawaka, IN 46545; Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 4508 Vistula Road, Osceola, IN 46561; or Sylvester and Tessie Kaminski Foundation, P.O. Box 4339, South Bend, IN 46634.
