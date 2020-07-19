Carol J. Hillman
Jan. 19, 1944 - July 12, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Carol J. Hillman, 76, of South Bend, IN, passed away at 5:45 a.m. Sunday, July 12, 2020 at the Center For Hospice Care.
Carol was born on January 19, 1944 in South Bend to Gerald and Alberta (Pluehoff) Rookstool, both of whom have preceded her in death.
Carol is survived by a daughter, Laura Hillman of San Leon, Texas and many loving longtime friends.
Carol graduated from John Adams High School, and worked as an Insurance Underwriter. She was an avid bowler in years past going to many national tournaments. She enjoyed traveling and was a lucky gambler. More recently she became an alpaca breeder and derived much joy from her alpacas and her cats.
Cremation will take place with private services. Burial will take place at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park in Granger. Palmer Funeral Homes - Bubb Chapel is handling the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at palmerfuneralhomes.com
. Memorial contributions may be made to the Center for Hospice Care.