1/1
Carol J. Hillman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol J. Hillman

Jan. 19, 1944 - July 12, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Carol J. Hillman, 76, of South Bend, IN, passed away at 5:45 a.m. Sunday, July 12, 2020 at the Center For Hospice Care.

Carol was born on January 19, 1944 in South Bend to Gerald and Alberta (Pluehoff) Rookstool, both of whom have preceded her in death.

Carol is survived by a daughter, Laura Hillman of San Leon, Texas and many loving longtime friends.

Carol graduated from John Adams High School, and worked as an Insurance Underwriter. She was an avid bowler in years past going to many national tournaments. She enjoyed traveling and was a lucky gambler. More recently she became an alpaca breeder and derived much joy from her alpacas and her cats.

Cremation will take place with private services. Burial will take place at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park in Granger. Palmer Funeral Homes - Bubb Chapel is handling the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at palmerfuneralhomes.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Center for Hospice Care.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved