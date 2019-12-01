Home

Kraeer-Fairchild Funeral Home and Cremation Center
4061 North Federal Highway
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
(954) 565-5591
Memorial service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Our Lady Queen Of Heaven Catholic Cemetery
1500 S. State Road 7
North Lauderdale, IN
Carol J. Muia


1932 - 2019
Carol J. Muia Obituary
Carol J. Muia

Nov. 23, 1932 - Nov. 18, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Carol J. Muia, 86, passed away on November 18, 2019 in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Born Carol Jean McCallum on November 23, 1932, she married Eugene Muia of South Bend, where they spent the majority of their adult life raising their three daughters until retiring to Fort Lauderdale, FL. She is survived by her daughters, Mary Dwors of Fort Lauderdale, FL and Susan Muia Wood of Ocala, FL; and her sister, Irene Klatt of Mishawaka, IN. Carol is preceded in death by her husband Eugene and Sharon Muia Neff, Susan's twin.

She is also survived by her four granddaughters and six great-grandchildren.

Memorial services are scheduled for December 17, 2019 at 12Noon in the chapel at Our Lady Queen Of Heaven Catholic Cemetery, 1500 S. State Road 7, North Lauderdale, FL 33068.

Donations can be made to Children's Home Society of Florida, www.chsfl.org, in lieu of flowers.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 1, 2019
