Carol J. Saine
Oct. 21, 1944 - Oct. 23, 2020
GRANGER, IN - Born to Alice and Gerald (Jerry) Anderson in Duluth, Minnesota, Carol was preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years, Brian D. Saine, M.D. She is survived by their four sons: Christian D. (Andrea Wilson) of Bay Village, Ohio; Peter A. (J. Alex Sanger) of Chicago, Illinois; Stephen M. of Mishawaka, Indiana; and Jonathan P. of Barrington, Rhode Island; seven grandchildren: Mitchell, Beck, Olivia, Camille, Annabel, William and Spencer; brother, Robert Anderson (Joanne) of Lexington, Kentucky; sisters, Mary Dolquist and Bonnie Anderson of Minneapolis, Minnesota; numerous nephews and nieces; and deep, decades-long friendships. Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Alice and Gerald (Jerry) Anderson.
Carol grew up in Two Harbors, Minnesota. After completing a degree at the University of Minnesota, Carol worked as a dental hygienist. She married Brian, her high school sweetheart, in 1965 and two years later, they moved to Portland, Oregon for Brian's medical residency where the couple welcomed sons, Chris and Peter. In the early 1970s, the family lived in Lakenheath, England, where Brian served in the United States Air Force. In 1975, Carol and Brian settled in South Bend, Indiana, where Brian established his medical practice. There they added Stephen and Jonathan to the family and built strong relationships in the community.
Carol's life revolved around and was dedicated to her family. She was constantly on the go, caring for four active boys with a busy calendar of sports, music and school activities. Carol's graciousness was unwavering and she always had a warm smile or a good story or joke to share with friends. She enjoyed traveling, reading and hearing about what her friends and family were up to.
She especially enjoyed time with her sisters, and when they reunited, one could often hear whispers and laughter intermingled with Minnesota “ohs” as they shared updates on each other's lives and reminisced. Fiercely proud of her Anderson relatives, she told many stories of aunts, uncles and cousins with whom she remained in touch and saw at the annual Anderson family picnics, her father's greenhouse which still stands in Two Harbors, and how her aunts and uncles financially supported each other through college.
For more than 40 years, Carol and Brian were active members of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in South Bend, holding various church council positions over the years. Carol and Brian also served on the Protective Services Board at LOGAN Center, which honored them for their service and dedication. Carol was past president of her local P.E.O. chapter, a social and philanthropic organization with which Carol was actively involved for over 50 years. Carol was generous with her time and talents organizing countless craft sales, luncheons and fundraisers for Gloria Dei and P.E.O., benefiting many in need of financial or spiritual gifts. She had many lifelong friends in the community, and will be dearly missed by her family.
A Memorial service will be held at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 225 Haney Ave., South Bend, IN at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020, with time to visit the family beginning at 10:00 a.m. A private interment will follow at Southlawn Cemetery. Mask wearing and social distancing will be followed at the church. The family encourages friends and family who are unable or do not wish to attend the service in person, to view the recorded service online, which will be available later that day with details on accessing the recording found at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carol's name to LOGAN Center, 2505 E. Jefferson Blvd., South Bend, Indiana 46615.
Online condolences can be left for the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
.