|
|
Carol Joy Barker Spriggs
Nov. 19, 1941 - Sept. 19, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Carol Joy Barker Spriggs a long-time resident of Crumstown and South Bend died at home on September 19, 2019 at the age of 77. Members of her family were present with her to bring her comfort and surround her with love.
Born in South Bend, IN on November 19, 1941, Carol was the daughter of Russell H. and Lalah (Michelle) Barker of Crumstown, both preceding her in death. She lived in Crumstown most of her life before moving to South Bend in 2008. She graduated from New Carlisle High School and studied at Indiana University-South Bend. She married her soul mate, Jack A. Spriggs in South Bend on September 8, 1962. He preceded her in death after 44 years of marriage. Also preceding her in death were her three sons, Jeffrey Douglas, Jay Allen and Randall Harrison.
Carol is survived by her brother Russell H. Barker II of Walkerton; by her nephews, Russell H. Barker III, of Williston, ND and Rochne Barker of South Bend, and by her niece Lauren Monroe of Rodman, NY; by great nephews and nieces Russell H. Barker IV, Rosalynn Barker, Robert Barker, Josie Lalah Barker, Travis Barker, Violet Barker, Shelby Lynn Barker, Bailey and Keegan Monroe; and by Randall's partner, Robert W. Clausen of South Bend.
Carol was a nursing caregiver all of her working years, but most loved her work with Hospice of St. Joseph County. She was always there for her patients and their families and felt they all left footprints on her heart. She never met a stranger and approached everyone as though she had known them all her life. She was there to lend a hand wherever it was needed.
Carol always loved working out in her yard and also gardening, bringing her back to her childhood days on the farm. She was an avid Notre Dame football fan and always cherished her friendship with Jeff Weston who gave her the jersey he wore in the 1976 National Championship game. It was one of her most prized possessions. The whole Weston family remained friends until she passed. She was blessed with many friends who loved her and will miss her.
Friends may gather with the family from 2:00 until 4:00 pm on Monday, September 23rd at Hanley and Sons Funeral Home “Southwest Chapel,” 23421 State Rd. 23/W. Ireland Rd., South Bend, IN 46614. Carol's Memorial Service at 4:00 pm will be officiated by the Rev. Terri Peterson. In lieu of flowers, it is requested that memorial contributions be made to The Center for Hospice, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545. Cremation will follow the Memorial Service, with the cremains interred at Porter Rae Cemetery in Potato Creek State Park at a later date.
The HANLEY and Sons Funeral Home extends our deepest sympathy and heartfelt prayers to Carol's family.
Condolences may be expressed online through our website: www.hanleyandsonsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 22, 2019