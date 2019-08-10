|
|
Carol June Creasser
Oct. 7, 1946 - August 3, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Carol June Creasser was born October 7, 1946 to the late Margaret E. and Frank Schilling. She passed away after a brief illness at the age of 72 on Saturday, August 3, 2019 in South Bend, IN.
Carol June was the loving wife of Dr. Charles W. Creasser for over 50 years. They were lifelong partners in everything they did, including raising their 5 children.
Carol was a dynamic and strong woman who was a force to be reckoned with. She challenged a hospital and an insurance company to bring home her daughter Elizabeth, who was ventilator-dependent to live at home with 24-hour nursing care. Carol was then subcontracted by insurance companies and traveled widely to move other people from institutions to home, or other independent situations. She worked in the home building industry and participated in the Panorama of Homes for many years. She was the President and involved in every aspect of the Beaver Island Community Center. She was also part of the Preservation Association of Beaver Island (PABI) and served as President and Vice-President in the past.
Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie; daughter, Elizabeth; and brother, Frank.
She is survived by her son, Russ (Denise) Creasser; daughters, Kelly (Tom) Mailoux, Wendy (Chris) Schindler, and Holly (Craig) Bentley; grandchildren, Joshua and Sarah Mailoux, Ashleigh Davidson, Rachel Behr, and Mitchel Schindler; two nieces and one nephew.
Carol was an opinionated woman of values who loved fiercely. Carol cooked fabulously and hosted many dinners, was an avid reader and a spirited debater. She loved teaching her children life lessons around the kitchen table or on car rides. She enjoyed watching Jeopardy and playing many trivia games. She loved traveling the world with Charlie at her side. Some of her favorite trips were: Viking River Cruises in Europe, Celtic Colours International Festival in Nova Scotia, seeing the purple tulips in the Netherlands, Iditarod in Alaska, and finding great Sauvignon Blanc to share with friends and family. She spent countless hours of her life cleaning up after Charlie.
The loss is great, not just to our family, but also to her Beaver Island and South Bend communities.
Donations may be made to the Carol Creasser Memorial Fund, Beaver Island Community Center, P.O. Box 494, Beaver Island, MI 49782.
There will no visitation or services.
Published in South Bend Tribune from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019