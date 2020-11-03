Carol Knowlton
Dec. 27, 1937 - Oct. 31, 2020
LA PORTE, IN - Carol L. Knowlton, 82, a lifetime resident of La Porte, Indiana passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020.
She was born on December 27, 1937 in La Porte to Walter and Eleanor (Keleher) Stroh. She was a graduate of La Porte High School, attended St. Anthony's School of Nursing in Chicago, and Reese School of Business in La Porte. She was a former employee of Whirlpool, Scott Foresman & Company, and retired from Rieth-Riley Construction Company after 25 years. She was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church and the funeral committee. She enjoyed reading, doing her yardwork (when living in the country), and spending time on Lake Michigan.
Surviving is a daughter, Kim Rice and husband, Michael; a grandson, Caleb; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sisters, Judy Tobar and Shirley Swift.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Frank L. Keszei Funeral Home, Essling Chapel, 1117 Indiana Avenue, La Porte, Indiana, where a Parish Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020, at St. Peter Catholic Church in La Porte. Burial will follow in Pine Lake Cemetery. Please note all times are C.S.T.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter Catholic Church, 1101 Michigan Avenue, La Porte, Indiana 46350 or the La Porte County Animal Shelter, 2855 W. IN-2, La Porte, Indiana 46350.
