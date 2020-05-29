Carol L. Barnett
March 21, 1935 - May 25, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Carol L. (Campbell) (Best) Barnett, 85, lifelong resident of South Bend, IN passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at 5:20PM Monday, May 25, 2020, at her residence. Carol was born March 21, 1935, in Mishawaka, to the late Clarence and Opal (Hodge) Campbell. She was a graduate of Riley High School in 1953. In September of 1976, in South Bend, Carol married John Paul Barnett; he preceded her in death on October 25, 2010.
She worked most of her life in the insurance industry. She retired from Allstate Insurance Company after twenty years of being a senior Service Representative, for which she received the high honor Good Hands service award. She was a member of Sumption Prairie United Methodist Church. She enjoyed playing euchre every month with her high school classmates. She enjoyed gardening, reading, and was an avid bird watcher. She loved to travel with her family; the Smoky Mountains was her calling. She also has a rescue dog, Mopsey, whom she loved very much.
She is survived by her two daughters, Rebecca Best of North Liberty and Patricia (Robert Jr.) DeMeyer of South Bend; and three grandchildren, Steven, Hannah, and Kevin DeMeyer. Also surviving are two brothers, Billy (Diane) Campbell of New York and Donald Campbell of South Carolina.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Paul, her parents, and a sister, Shirley Campbell.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Monday, June 1, 2020, at Palmer Funeral Home, 3718 South Michigan Street, South Bend, IN. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 2, at Palmer Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Sumption Prairie Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to either Sumption Prairie United Methodist Church or Center for Hospice, 111 Sunnybrook Court, South Bend, Indiana 46637. Online condolences may be directed to the Barnett family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
March 21, 1935 - May 25, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Carol L. (Campbell) (Best) Barnett, 85, lifelong resident of South Bend, IN passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at 5:20PM Monday, May 25, 2020, at her residence. Carol was born March 21, 1935, in Mishawaka, to the late Clarence and Opal (Hodge) Campbell. She was a graduate of Riley High School in 1953. In September of 1976, in South Bend, Carol married John Paul Barnett; he preceded her in death on October 25, 2010.
She worked most of her life in the insurance industry. She retired from Allstate Insurance Company after twenty years of being a senior Service Representative, for which she received the high honor Good Hands service award. She was a member of Sumption Prairie United Methodist Church. She enjoyed playing euchre every month with her high school classmates. She enjoyed gardening, reading, and was an avid bird watcher. She loved to travel with her family; the Smoky Mountains was her calling. She also has a rescue dog, Mopsey, whom she loved very much.
She is survived by her two daughters, Rebecca Best of North Liberty and Patricia (Robert Jr.) DeMeyer of South Bend; and three grandchildren, Steven, Hannah, and Kevin DeMeyer. Also surviving are two brothers, Billy (Diane) Campbell of New York and Donald Campbell of South Carolina.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Paul, her parents, and a sister, Shirley Campbell.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Monday, June 1, 2020, at Palmer Funeral Home, 3718 South Michigan Street, South Bend, IN. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 2, at Palmer Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Sumption Prairie Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to either Sumption Prairie United Methodist Church or Center for Hospice, 111 Sunnybrook Court, South Bend, Indiana 46637. Online condolences may be directed to the Barnett family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune from May 29 to May 30, 2020.