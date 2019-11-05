|
|
Carol L. Root
Aug. 24, 1966 - Nov. 1, 2019
MICHIGAN CITY, IN - Carol L. Root, 53, of Michigan City passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Franciscan Saint Anthony Hospital, Michigan City, IN. Carol was born August 24, 1966 and is survived by her parents, Lawrence and Theresa Witek. On September 9, 1989 she married Thomas W. Root who survives in Michigan City. Also surviving are Carol's in-laws, William and Carol A. Root; her loving brothers and sisters, Paul (Ann Marie) Witek, Linda (Mark) Zeese, Brian (Dana) Root, and Kristy (Chris) Bardol; eleven nieces and nephews, Krystin (Earl) Martin, Michael Witek, Kelli, Aaron, and Kerry Zeese, Madison and Connor Root, and Mackenzie, Cormack, Sean and Riggs Bardol. Carol also leaves behind six great-nieces and nephews, Luke, Bennett, Tessa, Juliet, and Grant Martin, and Logan Witek; her “girls”, Mitsy and Maggie, and many loving friends. Carol formerly worked as a Registered Nurse for many years in the offices of Dr. Rosenblum. She also worked for LaPorte County Library and Talbots at Lighthouse Place. She was a member of Queen of All Saints Church, Women of the Moose Chapter #95, Past Senior Regent of the Women of the Moose, a member of the Academy of Friendship, and a member of the Coolspring Township Volunteer Fire Department Fireflies. Carol was a loving wife, daughter, sister, aunt and friend to many. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. (CST) at Queen of All Saints, 606 S. Woodland Avenue, Michigan City, IN with Rev. Kevin Huber officiating. Entombment will follow in Saint Stanislaus Cemetery, Michigan City, IN. The viewing will be held on Wednesday, November 6 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. (CST) and on Thursday, November 7 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. (CST) at the Legacy Center at Queen of All Saints Church. Arrangements are entrusted to Root Funeral Home and Frazier Funeral Home, Jason Frazier, Director. Memorial contributions may be made to Queen of All Saints Church, Michigan City, IN or the Michiana Humane Society.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 5, 2019