Carol L. Trzybinski
June 1, 1944 - August 31, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Carol L. Trzybinski, 76, of Mishawaka, IN, passed away at 12:25 a.m. Monday, August 31, 2020 in her home, following an illness.
She was born on June 1, 1944 to the late James C. and Juliette (Chayie) Maggart in Mishawaka, IN and was a lifelong resident. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law, Lauretta (Bill) Hoose.
Carol graduated in 1962 from Mishawaka High School. She worked part time at the former L.S. Ayres in Mishawaka, IN for 14 years, but most of all she was a wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker.
On September 18, 1965, as Carol L. Maggart, she married Eugene Trzybinski at St. Bavo Catholic Church in Mishawaka, IN.
Carol is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Eugene Trzybinski of Mishawaka, IN; one daughter, Julie (Jason) McLellan of Wayland, MI; two sons, Richard (Tricia) Trzybinski of Loveland, OH and Robert (Alicia) Trzybinski of Westfield, IN; 12 grandchildren: Jacob, Colleen, and Grace Trzybinski; Conor, Donovan, Sean, Claire, Brendan, Bridget, and Kathleen Trzybinski; and Sara and Ian McLellan; one sister, Judy (Ken) Woodka of Mishawaka, IN; and three brothers, Michael (Patricia) Maggart of Cherry Hill, NJ, Larry (Patricia) Maggart of Mishawaka, IN, and Thomas (Nancy) Maggart of Merritt Island, FL.
Carol was a member of St. Therese Little Flower Catholic Church in South Bend, IN. She enjoyed taking care of her home and was the best wife, mother, and grandmother ever. She lived for her grandchildren!
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020 at St. Therese Little Flower Catholic Church, 54191 N. Ironwood Road, South Bend, IN 46635, where friends and family may visit for one hour before the Mass. Private interment will take place in Chapel Hill Memorial Garden, Osceola, IN.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation at www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org
; Hospice Foundation, Supporting Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545; or St. Therese Little Flower Catholic Church, 54191 N. Ironwood Road, South Bend, IN 46635.
Kaniewski Funeral Home is handling arrangements. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com
