May 28, 1923 - April 13, 2019



WAKARUSA, IN - Carol Ireta Horein Lehue, 95, of Wakarusa, died 3:55 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Miller's Merry Manor. She was born May 28, 1923 in Elkhart County to Elmer & Maud (Rellinger) Risser. She married Raymond Jay Horein on June 20, 1943 and he died Nov. 16, 1977. On Sept. 15, 1984, she married Lincoln G. Lehue and he died Jan. 3, 1997.



Surviving are a daughter, Rae Ann (Randy) Lawson of Wakarusa, son, Rolland Horein (Terri Miller-Wirt) of Elkhart, grandson, Jason Horein of Wakarusa, 2 stepdaughters, Reva (Leonard) Kring of Missouri and Barbara (Thomas) Wallace of Anderson; 3 stepsons, David Lehue of Florida, Ernest “Ernie” (Sue) Lehue of Alabama, and Dale (Sue) Lehue of Osceola; step-grandsons, Scott Lawson of Indianapolis and Bradley (Marka) Lawson of South Bend, and numerous step-great-grandchildren.



Preceding her in death are her parents, husbands, Raymond Horein & Lincoln Lehue; sisters, Lucille Pletcher & Thelma Stealy; and a brother, Warren Risser.



Carol was a 1941 graduate of Wakarusa High School. She was a farm wife for 34 years and retired from CTS in 1988. Carol was a member of Bethel Missionary Church since 1931 and served on the Beautification Committee for 25 years. She was a volunteer in the kitchen for Real Services in the Town Cabin in past years and was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. Carol loved flower gardening and was active in the Madison Twp. 4-H in the Flower Club and Advisory Board in past years.



Visitation will be 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret-Lienhart Funeral Home, 117 W. Waterford St., Wakarusa, and one hour prior to the 10:30 a.m. service on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Bethel Missionary Church, 63473 CR 7, Goshen. Pastor Joel Gentz will officiate. Burial will follow at Olive (West) Cemetery. Memorial donations may be directed to Bethel Missionary Church.



