Carol Long
Jan. 25, 1949 - July 27, 2019
EDWARDSBURG, MI - Carol Jean Long, 70, residing in Edwardsburg, Michigan passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Carol was born on January 25, 1949 in Wolf Lake, Indiana to Mervin D. Lung and Dorothy (Baas) Lung, and was a 1967 graduate of Penn High School. Growing up, Carol was a member of River Park United Methodist Church, where she helped her mother teach Bible and Sunday School classes. She also was a dedicated Campfire Girl for many years and enjoyed playing trumpet in the Penn High School Marching Band, a love that two of her children would share.
Carol worked at Village Square Apartments and then, for many years at M&T Catering, where she enjoyed catering weddings.
On September 13, 1980 at River Park United Methodist Church, Carol was united in marriage to Thomas “Thom” A. Long, who survives. Carol was the loving wife of Thom for 38 years. She was the mother of four children, Michael Lewis of Granger, Kristina (Darrin) Sweet of Granger, Thomas Brooks (Laila) Long of Edwardsburg, and Aaron Long of Summerfield, FL; along with three grandchildren, Zachary, Alexander, Connor, and another grandchild on the way.
Carol had an unconditional and unwavering love for her horses. Her love for horses started almost as soon as she could walk. As a young girl, she would roll up a rug and throw it over the clothes hamper as a saddle. Her father would tie a loop in both ends for her to uses as reins and stirrups. When she was still in school, she got her very first horse, “Princess's Little Dude”. Years later in Ocala, Florida, with her husband, Thom, she fulfilled her dream of owning a horse farm. She traveled to Brazil to hand-pick the horses to start her farm, Marchador Manor, where she would breed and raise beautiful Brazilian horses. She would go on to ride them in parades and travel to shows all across the country, where she helped introduce the breed. Carol gave selflessly of her time in volunteering at Reins of Life, believing that everyone should know the peace and loves horses can give. She also led a group for the equestrian team in the Special Olympics held in Kentucky.
In addition to horses, Carol had a love for animals of any kind. At one point, she had 14 horses, 5 dogs, 2 birds, and 4 ducks -- almost enough to start her own zoo. She enjoyed needlework and spent many hours stitching with her mother and daughter, everyone laughing when a curse word was muttered as one of the trio would have to rip out the stitches that they had just spent hours sewing.
Along with her husband, children, and grandchildren, Carol is survived by her mother, Dorothy Lung of Edwardsburg; and brothers, David (Martha) Lung and Jim (Melanie) Lung. She was preceded in death by her father, Mervin Lung, and her brother, Greg (Pam) Lung. The family would like to express their appreciation to Kacy and Christina from Center for Hospice; and Traci, Hillary, Katie, Darla, and Jennifer from Firefly. Their kindness and compassion were a great comfort to Carol and her family.
Funeral Services for Carol will be at 11:00 AM Friday, August 2, 2019 at River Park United Methodist Church, 920 S. 23rd Street, South Bend, IN 46615, with Pastor Char Kobb officiating. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park, Granger. Friends may gather with the family on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Palmer Funeral Home River Park Chapel, 2528 Mishawaka Ave., South Bend, IN 46615, and one hour prior to services on Friday at the church. Memorial contributions may be given to Reins of Life, 55200 Quince Road, South Bend, IN 46619. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on July 30, 2019