Carol Lucille Schmeltz



Nov. 16, 1934 - April 1, 2019



SYRACUSE, IN - Carol Lucille (Weston) Schmeltz, age 84, of Syracuse, IN, died at 12:30 p.m., Monday, April 1, 2019 at her residence. She was born November 16, 1934 in South Bend to Thomas and Maude Weston. Carol grew up at Lake of the Woods, Bremen, IN, graduating from Bremen High School in 1952. She married Robert K. Schmeltz on September 6, 1953 in Bremen and moved to Nappanee in 1955, where they raised their children and resided until their retirement, and moved to Syracuse Lake. Many cherished family memories were made at the lake and Carol especially loved the family times together going to boat church on Lake Wawasee. Spending time with her family was Carol's #1 past time. Carol spent most of her life as a homemaker devoting her time lovingly and unselfishly to her husband, children, and grandchildren. She was always humble and kind and lived her life by “The Golden Rule”. Carol had worked at Bob's Ford in Nappanee, and House Across the Street.



She is survived by her husband, Robert K. Schmeltz; children, Nancy (Paul) Garl, Paula (Kerry) Sullivan, and Robert S. (Elaine) Schmeltz, all of Syracuse; grandchildren, Jennifer Zumbrum, Jody Roberts, James Wolf, Tony Garl, Bauer Schmeltz, and Aubrey Schmeltz; great-grandchildren, Jama (Wolf) Guilbeault, and Jared Wolf, Cole, and Chloe Roberts, Brody Ecenbarger, Justin, Zach, and Carter Zumbrum, Harley, Henry, and Margaret Garl, Rhett Stouder and Mallie Bontrager; and a sister, Nancy (Joe) Martin of Lake Wawasee, Syracuse, IN. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Tom and Maude Weston, and half brother, Richard (Dick) Weston.



At Carol's request a private family celebration of life will be held.



As a tribute to Carol's love for her children and grandchildren, memorial contributions may be given to Riley Children's Hospital.



Arrangements are with Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee. Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary