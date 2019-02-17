Carol M. Taylor



Dec. 23, 1932 - Feb. 13, 2019



LAFAYETTE, IN - Carol M. Taylor, 86, of La Porte, passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at IU Arnett Hospital in Lafayette, Indiana. Carol was born on December 23, 1932 in La Porte, IN, to Edgar and Sophia (Jendrzejak) Cissne. On September 8, 1957 at La Porte Presbyterian Church, she married Tommy Eugene Taylor who preceded her in death on April 12, 2017. Surviving are her son, Michael (Colleen) Taylor of Lafayette; 3 grandchildren, Kaela (Charles) Crozier of West Lafayette, Joseph (Carla) Taylor of Greenwood, and Thomas (Beth) Taylor of Lafayette, IN; and 7 great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Charlotte Crozier, Hayden and Harper Taylor, and Alex, Alivia, and David Hill. Her great-grandchildren were the twinkle in her eye and they lit up every time they were with her. She was preceded by her parents, husband, and daughter, Susan K. Taylor. She is also survived by her loyal Yellow Labrador, Taffy, who was always at her side, and who has been adopted by Wyatt. Carol graduated from La Porte High School, Ball State Teacher's College (BS), and Ball State University (MS). She taught at Elkhart, North Manchester, and retired in 1997 from La Porte Community Schools. She was a member and former Deacon of The La Porte Presbyterian Church. Carol was the President and local State Treasurer of the American Association of University Women, Past State Secretary and Past President of the Indiana Hospital Auxiliary Association, life member of the Federation of Teachers Association and the Handley Elementary PTA, Past Treasurer of the La Porte County Retired Teachers, Past Pre-school Board Member, and past coach of Future Problem Servers and Girl's Basketball, where she was very proud of her teams as they won back-to-back City Championships. She also volunteered at La Porte Hospital receiving the Volunteer of the Year award in 2006, and was a member of the La Porte Hospital Foundation. Carol enjoyed helping others, crocheting, and volunteering. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. "Grandma Carol" as she was known by many was also a great cook and enjoyed hosting meals for one and all. If you ever left her home hungry, it was your own fault. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 AM (CT) Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center with Rev. Dr. Sally Wicks officiating. Burial will follow at Pine Lake Cemetery. A time of visitation will be held from 4-7 PM (CT) on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 and from 10 AM (CT) until the time of the service on Thursday at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to the Healthcare Foundation of La Porte, 323 Pine Lake Avenue, La Porte, IN 46350; The Presbyterian Church of La Porte, 307 Kingsbury Avenue, La Porte, IN 46350; or the La Porte Small Animal Hospital, 2855 W. SR 2, La Porte, IN 46350. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.cutlercares.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 17, 2019