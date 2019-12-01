|
Carol Maxine Compoe
Dec. 25, 1938 - Nov. 25, 2019
NILES - Niles - Carol Maxine Compoe passed away in her home following a brief illness on Monday, November 25, 2019 at the age of 80.
Carol was born on Christmas day, 1938, in Niles, Michigan to Lloyd and Anna Belle (Rosenberger) Meyers. On January 7, 1956, she wed Clarence (Bud) Compoe. They lived on Matthew Road in the home Clarence built with their three children (Joyce, Butch, and Jim). She was very involved in her children and grandchildren's lives and in the most recent years she enjoyed spending her time watching her great-grandchildren who adored her. She will be greatly missed.
Carol is survived by her children, Joyce (Robert) Wegner of Niles, Clarence (Butch) Jr. Compoe of Roger City, and James (Debbie) Compoe of Niles; 6 grandchildren, Stevyn (Amanda) Compoe, Katie (Alan) Furner, Joshua Compoe, Aaron Compoe, Matt (Amanda) Compoe, and Chris Compoe; 5 great-grandchildren, Isaac, Brooke, Peyton, Declan, and Teagan; sister-in-law, Frieda (Robert) Gulliver of Rockford; and many nieces and nephews. Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence; her parents; brother, Lloyd Jr.; sisters, Jeannette Geer and Shirley O'Bren; brother and sister-in-law, Raymond and Patricia Compoe; sister-in-law, Fran Villwock; and brothers-in-law, Pete O'Bren and Dale Geer.
Cremation is taking place. The family will have a private Memorial Service at a later date. HALBRITTER WICKENS FUNERAL HOME, 615 E. Main St., Niles is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences for the family may be made at www.halbritterwickens.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 1, 2019