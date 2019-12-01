Home

POWERED BY

Services
HALBRITTER FUNERAL HOME
615 E MAIN ST
Niles, MI 49120
(269) 683-3000
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Compoe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Maxine Compoe


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Maxine Compoe Obituary
Carol Maxine Compoe

Dec. 25, 1938 - Nov. 25, 2019

NILES - Niles - Carol Maxine Compoe passed away in her home following a brief illness on Monday, November 25, 2019 at the age of 80.

Carol was born on Christmas day, 1938, in Niles, Michigan to Lloyd and Anna Belle (Rosenberger) Meyers. On January 7, 1956, she wed Clarence (Bud) Compoe. They lived on Matthew Road in the home Clarence built with their three children (Joyce, Butch, and Jim). She was very involved in her children and grandchildren's lives and in the most recent years she enjoyed spending her time watching her great-grandchildren who adored her. She will be greatly missed.

Carol is survived by her children, Joyce (Robert) Wegner of Niles, Clarence (Butch) Jr. Compoe of Roger City, and James (Debbie) Compoe of Niles; 6 grandchildren, Stevyn (Amanda) Compoe, Katie (Alan) Furner, Joshua Compoe, Aaron Compoe, Matt (Amanda) Compoe, and Chris Compoe; 5 great-grandchildren, Isaac, Brooke, Peyton, Declan, and Teagan; sister-in-law, Frieda (Robert) Gulliver of Rockford; and many nieces and nephews. Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence; her parents; brother, Lloyd Jr.; sisters, Jeannette Geer and Shirley O'Bren; brother and sister-in-law, Raymond and Patricia Compoe; sister-in-law, Fran Villwock; and brothers-in-law, Pete O'Bren and Dale Geer.

Cremation is taking place. The family will have a private Memorial Service at a later date. HALBRITTER WICKENS FUNERAL HOME, 615 E. Main St., Niles is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences for the family may be made at www.halbritterwickens.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of HALBRITTER FUNERAL HOME
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -