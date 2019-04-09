Carol Midili



April 11, 1933 - April 6, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Carol Ann Midili, 85, of Bonita Springs, FL, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Formerly of South Bend, IN, she had been a seasonal Bonita Springs resident since 1990. She was born April 11, 1933 in Ft. Wayne, IN, the daughter of George Washington and Ruth Peace (nee Warner) Spindler who preceded her in death along with her sister, Judith (Don) Kreitzman of Jacksonville, FL.



Carol attended Indiana University of South Bend pursuing a degree in phlebotomy and was employed at the South Bend Medical Foundation. On May 29, 1954 she married the love of her life, Arthur R. Midili and they spent the next 65 years together raising their family. Carol supported Art in his many business trips abroad throughout Europe and Asia. She also spent many wonderful vacations golfing around the world with many close friends. Carol was an avid Notre Dame fan, watching the Lady Irish win in the playoffs up until the day the Lord called her home.



Mrs. Midili is survived by her loving husband Art. She was a wonderful mother who is adored by her beloved children, Emily O'Rourke of South Bend, IN, Joseph (Gayle) Midili of Osceanside, CA, Susan (Michael) Trossen of Osceola, IN, Mary Stout of Osceola, IN, John Midili (Kay) of Oceanside, CA, Julie (Mark) Musser of Branson, MO, and Patricia Midili of Osceola, IN. She also had 10 cherished grandchildren, Ami (Marvin) Reinholtz, Steve Trossen, Second Lieutenant Andrew (Crystalin) Trossen, Katie Stout, Josh Stout, Brendan (Bethany) O'Rourke, Stephanie Musser, Anthony Musser, Joseph Musser, and Jacob Musser as well as eight treasured great-grandchildren and niece and nephews.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on her birthday, Thursday April 11, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 625 111th Ave. N., Naples, FL. Services and burial will take place in South Bend, IN and will be announced at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hannah's House for maternity care or the Congregation of Holy Cross.



Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 9, 2019