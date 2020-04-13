Home

Carol Simmons Obituary
Dec. 25, 1930 - April 10, 2020

GOSHEN, IN - Carol J. Simmons, 89, died Friday, April 10, 2020 at Green House Village.

She was born December 25, 1930 to Claude J. and Bertice M. (Feller) Cline.

On May 15, 1953 she married Ralph D. McAfoos in Mongo, LaGrange County. He died January 31, 1998. She later married Norman B. Simmons January 2, 2000. He died June 2, 2014.

Carol was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Goshen.

Surviving are three children, Scott S. (Anita) McAfoos of Goshen, Rebecca L. (Bruce) Close of Mishawaka, and Deanna M. Miller of Goshen; four stepchildren, David L. (Stacy) Simmons of Elkhart, Victoria Anglemyer of Goshen, Michael E. (Linda) Simmons of Howe, and Roger N. (Donna) Simmons of Gallatin, Tennessee; two sisters and two brothers-in-law, Ramona and Jim Knopp of Springfield, Ohio and Nancy and Art Nicholson of Staatsburg, New York; a brother, Samuel Cline of Jonesboro, Georgia; a sister-in-law, Susan Cline of White Pigeon, Michigan, 6 grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

Along with her parents and husbands, Carol was preceded in death by a son, Richard McAfoos; three sisters, June Haskins, Mable McCormick, and Twyla Cline; four brothers, Charles, Keith, Donald, and Claude Cline; and a grandson, Adam Close.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Yoder-Culp Funeral Home in Goshen.

Private graveside service will be at Violett Cemetery, Goshen.

Memorial gifts may be directed to First United Methodist Church of Goshen, 214 S. 5th St., Goshen, IN 46528.

Online condolences may be directed to www.yoderculpfuneralhome.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 13, 2020
