Carol Sue Butgereit
July 31, 1941 - August 30, 2020
BREMEN, IN - Visitation for Carol Sue Butgereit, “Mrs. B”, is Thurs., Sept. 3, 2020, 4-6pm, in the Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, Plymouth. Services begin at 6pm. She is survived by sons, Gary (Clista) Hummel & Kurt (Nancy) Butgereit; son-in-law, Tim Kulczar; 10 grand & 14 great-grandchildren; and brother, Kris (Kim) Berger. She was preceded in death by her husband Carl; daughters, Lori Kulczar, Kathy Hummel, & Kara Brown; brothers, Robert & Michael Berger; & her parents. Condolences may be sent to the family through the website: www.johnson-danielson.com
.