Carol Sue Butgereit
1941 - 2020
Carol Sue Butgereit

July 31, 1941 - August 30, 2020

BREMEN, IN - Visitation for Carol Sue Butgereit, “Mrs. B”, is Thurs., Sept. 3, 2020, 4-6pm, in the Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, Plymouth. Services begin at 6pm. She is survived by sons, Gary (Clista) Hummel & Kurt (Nancy) Butgereit; son-in-law, Tim Kulczar; 10 grand & 14 great-grandchildren; and brother, Kris (Kim) Berger. She was preceded in death by her husband Carl; daughters, Lori Kulczar, Kathy Hummel, & Kara Brown; brothers, Robert & Michael Berger; & her parents. Condolences may be sent to the family through the website: www.johnson-danielson.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
SEP
3
Service
06:00 PM
Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
1100 N. Michigan Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
574 936-2829
