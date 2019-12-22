|
|
Carol Sue Grodey
Aug. 7, 1937 - Dec. 16, 2019
NILES, MI - Carol Sue Grodey (Roempagel), 82, of Niles, Michigan passed away peacefully at 10:00 a.m. Monday, December 16, 2019 at home. She was born on August 7, 1937 in Mishawaka to the late Blanche (Mead) and Carl H. Roempagel. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Jerry Lee Grodey. Also surviving are her children, Jeff (Julie) Grodey of Charlottesville, IN and Kevin (Dan Caudill) Grodey of Royal Palm Beach, FL; five grandchildren, Ty Brown, Megan Grodey, Nick Grodey, Lyndsay (Ryan) Connor, and Joshua Caudill; one great-grandchild, Lessie Connor; and two sisters, Marie E. (Bill) Crull of South Bend and Ann G. (Stephen) Kovatch of Cincinnati, OH. She was preceded in death by her two brothers, Carl H. Roempagel in 2013 and Vern E. Roempagel in 1983.
Carol was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She worked at Freeman-Spicer Finance, South Bend Chamber of Commerce, and Western Southern Insurance in South Bend. Carol graduated from Washington Clay High School. She enjoyed painting, arts and crafts, cake decorating, and traveling.
Services will take place at 11a.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019 with visitation from 10a-11a at Welsheimer Family Funeral Home North, 17033 Cleveland Rd., South Bend. Charitable contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 51900 Mayflower Rd., South Bend, IN 46628 or to Caring Circle of Lakeland Hospice, 4025 Health Park Lane, St. Joseph, Michigan 46085. (800) 717-3811
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 22, 2019