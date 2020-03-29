Home

Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Osceola
10776 McKinley Highway
Osceola, IN 46561
(574) 674-5991
Carol Sue Spice


1948 - 2020
Carol Sue Spice Obituary
Carol Sue Spice

Dec. 30, 1948 - March 12, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Carol Sue Spice, 71, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

Carol was born on December 30, 1948 to John Masters and Gladdys (Seidel) Masters in Chicago, IL. She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Gladdys Masters; and sister, Nancy Draves.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Rex D. Spice; her two daughters, Johneen Spice and Rexanne (Jeff) Hamilton; and her grandsons, Paul (Sarah) Vinnedge and Shaun (Nicole) Peden.

In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of life ceremony will take place later this year.

CHAPEL HILL FUNERAL HOME, 10776 McKinley Hwy., Osceola is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences for the family may be made at www.chapelhillmemorial.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 29, 2020
