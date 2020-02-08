Home

Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
574 255-1474
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
Rosary
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
4:00 PM
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
1:00 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Mishawaka, IN
Carol Sue Zehner


1937 - 2020
Carol Sue Zehner Obituary
Carol Sue Zehner

Oct. 8, 1937 - Feb. 6, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Carol Sue Zehner, 82, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020.

Carol was born on October 8, 1937 in Winamac, IN to Cecil H. and Adeline F. (Moore) Rowe. She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Beverly Ann Rowe, Bonnie Allen, and Jean Strang; and brothers, Frank Rowe and Richard Rowe.

On November 16, 1956, in Plymouth, IN she married Raymond Zehner; he preceded her in death on April 9, 2000. Surviving are her children, Raymond (Deborah) Zehner Jr. of Gilbert, AZ, Ronald (Amy) Zehner of South Bend, Judith (James) Molnar of South Bend, Clara (Patrick) Stalvey of Osceola, and Paul (Carol) Zehner of South Bend, six grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

Carol moved to Mishawaka in 1965 coming from Monterey, IN. She was a Machine Operator for 19 years at Burcliff Industries, retiring in 1997. Carol was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Mishawaka.

Visitation will be on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., with a Rosary at 4:00 p.m., in Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mishawaka. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park, Granger.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Foundation, 501 Comfort Pl., Mishawaka, IN 46545.

To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020
