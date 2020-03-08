|
Carole Ann Kulesia
Nov. 7, 1940 - March 1, 2020
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL - Carole Ann Kulesia, 79, of New Smyrna Beach, Florida and formerly of South Bend, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020. She was born on November 7, 1940 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Walter W. and Theresa (Gumprect) Kopala. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Wilford Casner. On September 24, 1994 in Magnolia, Arkansas she married Jerome Kulesia who survives. Carole is survived by one daughter, Theresa (George) Wiggins II of Niles, Michigan, one son, Michael (Catherine) Casner of Mishawaka, Indiana; four stepchildren, Suzanne, Barbara (BJ), Mary, and David, nine grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. Carole was also predeceased by two sisters, Christine and Dolores; and two brothers, Ronald and Walter. Carole enjoyed time with her friends, cruising, shopping, and flying the family airplane. Carole worked for twenty five years as a labor and delivery nurse at Memorial Hospital. A visitation will be held from 10:00am until 12:00 pm on Saturday, March 14, 2020 in the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Dr., South Bend, Indiana. A Catholic Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm in the funeral home. A luncheon will follow the service at the VFW Post 360, 1307 E. Jefferson Blvd., Mishawaka, Indiana. Memorial contributions may be sent to Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 4000 S. Atlantic Ave., New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169 or the Southeast Volusia Care Center, 3800 Woodbriar Trail, Port Orange, FL 32129. Online condolences may be left at www.kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 8, 2020