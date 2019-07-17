Carole B. Davis



July 17, 1940 - July 15, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Carole B. Davis, 78, passed away after a short battle with cancer. She was born in Staten Island, New York to Walter F. Rose and Blanche (Ward) Rose. She graduated from Notre Dame Academy, Staten Island in 1958. There she was involved in Catholic women's group and the choir. She graduated from Notre Dame College of Staten Island (now a campus of St. John's University) in 1962 with a Bachelor's of Science in Education, and Wagner College, Staten Island with a Master of Science in Education in 1965. She began teaching school for the New York public school system at P.S. 35 in Richmond, Staten Island. It was in Staten Island where she met her husband, George Davis, DVM, who was a Lieutenant in the U.S. Army Medical Service in the veterinary branch of the Army, stationed in Bayonne, New Jersey, and living in Staten Island, after he treated her ill horse. They were married December 5, 1964, in Staten Island, New York. She moved with him to South Bend in 1965, following his career path as a veterinarian, where she then focused on raising her family and volunteer work until she returned to teaching in the 80's. She (eventually including her family) continued to love and visit New York every year, and her favorite childhood summer home in Budd Lake, New Jersey, until her parents moved to be near her in South Bend. She and George bought a farm in Woodland in 1973, where they spent a significant amount of time over the years remodeling and constructing their dream home, barn and riding arena, and working with their horses, dogs, cats and various other animals over the years. She returned to teaching first as a substitute at Madison Elementary and then in the Title program at Penn-Harris-Madison School corporation - teaching at Madison Elementary, Elm Road and retiring after 27 years from Meadows Edge Elementary in 2012. Throughout her life she enjoyed volunteering with children and music and was involved in Service Guild of South Bend and South Bend Symphony Orchestra booster organization. She helped countless hours with 4-H projects, drove children to sporting and band practices, was a den mother in Cub Scouts, a leader for Girl Scouts, and involved in YM/YWCA Indian Guides - and in an offshoot from this group has continued to meet monthly for 46 years with lifelong friends made there. She also loved Notre Dame, attending ND Football 101 and football games with her family. She was an active member of St. Matthew Cathedral Parish and the Cathedral Choir, being in the first group of women who joined the previously all male choir in 1970 upon an invitation from Bishop Crowley, beginning her 50th year of service, where she continued to sing until her death and where her voice will be greatly missed. Her greatest joy was her family and spending time with them and supporting them in every way possible. She especially loved her role as Nana.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, George; her daughter, Barbara R. Scott; and her parents, Walter and Blanche Rose, formerly of Staten Island, New York and then South Bend, Indiana. She is survived by her daughter, Denise Davis Patus (Paul Patus) of Goshen, IN; son, Kenneth of South Bend; grandchildren, Katherine and Joseph Patus of Goshen and James Scott of South Bend; and son-in-law, Tony Scott of South Bend.



Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Palmer Funeral Home, Guisinger Chapel, 3718 S. Michigan Street, South Bend, with a Rosary at 2:30p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 19, 2019 at the Cathedral of St. Matthew, 1701 Miami St., South Bend. Burial will follow the funeral at St. Joseph Cemetery, South Bend.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Notre Dame Academy, 134 Howard Ave., Staten Island, New York 10301. Published in South Bend Tribune on July 17, 2019