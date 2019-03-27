Carole Florian



Nov. 14, 1933 - March 21, 2019



ROCHESTER, IN - Former Rochester native, Mrs. Carole Florian, 85, was surrounded by her loving family when she entered into Jesus' presence at 8:20 AM, Thursday, March 21, 2019 at her home in Charleston, SC. This was a result of complications from a stroke. Carole Smiley was born on November 14, 1933. As one of the seven Smiley kids, she shared her childhood with one sister and five brothers. Carole graduated from Talma High School in 1951. She continued her education at South Bend Memorial School of Nursing and achieved her life dream of becoming a nurse, graduating in 1954 with the distinction of RN. In Plymouth, on September 2, 1956, Carole married the love of her life, Mr. Duke Florian. They have shared 62 years of life's adventures. From their union came three wonderful children, Dan, Rick, and Traci. The family tree continued to grow with the added blessings of two more generations. Carole Florian, RN initiated her professional nursing career at South Bend Memorial as a surgical nurse, dedicated to working for patients in the unit. Later she worked at Parkview Hospital in Plymouth. She enjoyed giving back to her community with Dr. Otis Bowen, MD giving shots at the local clinic. In the 1990's Duke and Carole moved to the Indianapolis area where they were members of the College Park Church. Carole was baptized into God's covenant family after a profession of faith. Left to cherish Carole's memory are her husband, Duke; three children, Dan (Susan) Florian of Baroda, MI, Rick (Lisa) Florian of Franklin, TN, and Traci Florian Dove Kennedy of Charleston, SC; 10 grandchildren: Brittani (Florian) Droll, Jordan Florian, Kelsey Florian, Taylor Florian, Will Florian, Hunter Florian, Lily Florian, Jack Florian, Stephanie Dove, and Tiffany Dove; 3 great-grandchildren, Milana Florian, Haven Florian, and Hans Florian; a brother, James "Jim" (Charlotte) Smiley of Argos, and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceding Carole in death are her beloved mother, Ethel Smiley; a sister, Margaret VanderHeyden; and the four Smiley brothers, Julias "Sam", Richard, Kenneth, and Paul. There will be a visitation on Friday, March 29 from 5 to 7 pm and on Saturday, March 30 from 10 to 11 am. A celebration of the life of Carole Florian will be at 11:00 AM Saturday, March 30, 2019, in the Good Family Funeral Home, 1200 West 18th Street, Rochester. Burial will follow in the Rochester IOOF Cemetery. For those who prefer, instead of flowers, donations may be made on Grace's behalf to the Ashley Baptist Church in Charleston, SC at www.graceontheashley.org; or Bible Study Fellowship (BSF) at www.bsfinternetional.org. Online expressions of sympathy may be made to her family at www.goodfamilyfh.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 27, 2019