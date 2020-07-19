1/1
Carole J. Rager-Patrick
Carole J.

Rager-Patrick

Dec. 30, 1937 - July 2, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Carole J. Rager-Patrick passed away peacefully on July 2, 2020, in Carrollton, TX. Carole was born in South Bend, Indiana December 30, 1937, to Royal and Francis Rager.  She graduated from Clay High School in 1955. Carole was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Marge Rager, her husband, Thomas K. Patrick on May 12, 2010, and daughter, Nancy L. Miller on October 11, 1994. Carole was a beloved sister, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is survived by her oldest brother, Jack Rager and both her daughters, Julie Hill of Carrollton, TX and Sue Patrick of Benton Harbor, MI; her seven grandchildren, Christina Miller, Jennifer Downey, Kathy Hunt, Saundra Williams, Kendra Tackitt, Tim Miller, and Triston Cornemann, and by her nine great-grandchildren.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jul. 19, 2020.
