Carole Jean Shortz
Carole Jean Shortz

July 28, 2020

SEMINOLE, FL - Carole Jean Shortz, 86, of Seminole, FL passed away from Covid-19 on July 28, 2020. Carole was a dedicated mother who was always there for her family. She loved to dance and was an avid bowler. Her favorite pastime was traveling the country by RV. She was born in Kokomo, IN and was a graduate of Horace Mann High School in Gary, IN. She is survived by her sister, Louanne Powell; children, Linda Garrett (Shortz), Lewis Shortz Jr., Audrey Allen (Shortz), and Debbie Swift (Shortz), seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Carole was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Vivian Foster, and grandson, Derek Shortz. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to Suncoast Hospice of Palm Harbor. A Graveside service will be held 2pm August 29 at Elwood Cemetery in Elwood, IN. Palm Harbor Life Celebration Centre


Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
