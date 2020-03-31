|
Caroline M. Conley
Dec. 23, 1931 - March 30, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Caroline M. Conley died peacefully March 30, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Throughout her life she was dedicated to ensuring that her family and everyone around her always knew that she placed their interests above hers. She was a fantastic mother, leader of a Cub Scout pack and the Rainbow Girl's, a masonic organization for young women. She greatly impacted the positive development of many young men and women. She always loved music, and shared it with many. Caroline organized and became the director of a women's choral group “In Harmony”, in Mishawaka, Indiana in 2001. They are still performing today. In all of these endeavors she not only enriched the lives of many, but brought happiness to many people in ways she never knew. She is survived by her son, Stephen Barrett, daughter-in-law, Janet Barrett, and 2 grandchildren, Kyle and Kendall. She is also survived by 3 siblings, George Conley, Margaret Secor, and Eunice Carrothers. Her final wishes were that there would be no service or memorial -- just that those whom she touched during her joyous life remember those good times they had with her and live every day like it is the last one.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 31, 2020