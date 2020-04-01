|
Carolyn Ann “Carol” Borkowski
Dec. 28, 1943 - March 28, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Carolyn Ann “Carol” Borkowski, the “Traveler” of the Legacy at the Willows of Hamburg, is now a “Happy Traveler” chasing around in heaven. This happened Saturday, March 28, 2020 and she died peacefully surrounded by family and nursing friends. Carol was born December 28, 1943 in South Bend, Indiana to the late Robert and Dorothy Weller. She is a graduate of St. Joseph High School, South Bend and Elkhart University. Carol married Ron Borkowski in 1962 following his graduation from Notre Dame and accompanied him on his active duty assignment as an officer in the U.S. Army. Carol learned to make friends in her many moves in Ron's career. The moves provided cultural challenges, especially from Milwaukee, WI to Billings, MT to Reno, NV and then finally back to the Midwest. Carol was very active. She enjoyed synchronized swimming, gym workouts, walks at the arboretum, reading, and yelling for the “Fighting Irish”! Following Ron's retirement, she became a huge fan of Thoroughblades hockey, Horsemen indoor football, and was a Lexington Legends supporter based on Ron's involvement with these teams. She loved to bowl and was a 160+ bowler in the Monday Mourners League with her many friends. Carol was a breast cancer survivor and a member of the Thursday group which she loved and was presented the “Pink Tree” award. Carol was a devoted mother to her children, Ron Jr., Beth Anne, Danny (Marie Cyl), Nick, and Amy (Dean), all of whom thought their mother had eyes in the back of her head. She has seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers, Jimmy, Bob (Annie), John, and Bryan; and her sisters, Joan (John) and Terri (Michael). The family wishes to extend special thanks to the staff at the Willows and Legacy in Hamburg for their love and care of Carol. You are special people and enjoy the coffee! Milward Funeral Directors are entrusted with Carol's arrangements. A memorial service will be held this summer at the Cathedral of Christ the King. In honor of her legacy, gifts in memory of Carol Borkowski may be directed to Sanders Brown Center of Aging, P.O. Box 34184, Lexington, KY 40588. To share a remembrance of Carol or offer condolences to her family, please visit milwardfuneral.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 1, 2020