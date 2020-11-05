Carolyn Ann Krol
Dec. 15, 1950 - Oct. 30, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Heaven gained an Angel on October 30, 2020 when Carolyn A. Krol was called home to be with Jesus. Carolyn was born on December 15, 1950 in South Bend, IN to Annis ad Earnest Niemier. Both preceded her in death, as did her loving husband, Donald A. Krol. Surviving are her daughter, Melissa Krol, stepdaughter, Jennifer Miner, stepson, Jason Chrapek; and three nephews, Scott Niemier, Richard Niemier Hess, and Evan Niemier. Carolyn was an avid bowler, starting as a junior bowler at the age of nine. She was inducted into the St. Joe Valley Hall of Fame in 1998 and was on the Hall of Fame committee for many years. She was both Secretary and President of the Hoosier Bowlers Writers and President and member of the Women's 600 Club. Over the years she was President and Captain of many leagues, bowling at PNA, Parkway, Chippewa and Beacon. Carolyn selflessly gave her time to many charities including Get Wet for a Vet, Angel of Hope, Relay For Life
and many others. Cremation will be taking place per Melissa's wishes with services from 11am - 2pm on Saturday, November 7. Services will be held at St. Joseph Funeral Homes located at 824 Mayflower Road, South Bend, IN 46619. A Celebration of Life and luncheon will be held immediately after the services at Chain-O-Lakes Conservation Club, 26230 Southport Drive, Lydick, IN 46628.
