Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home - Elkhart
700 E. Jackson Blvd.
Elkhart, IN 46516
574 295-2323
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home - Elkhart
700 E. Jackson Blvd.
Elkhart, IN 46516
Carolyn Belle "Mom" Nickoson


1949 - 2019
Carolyn Belle "Mom" Nickoson Obituary
Carolyn Belle “Mom” Nickoson

March 26, 1949 - August 9, 2019

CASSOPOLIS, MI - Carolyn Belle “Mom” Nickoson, 70, of Cassopolis, passed away Friday, August 9, 2019 at Elkhart General Hospital. She was born March 26, 1949 in Cannelton, West Virginia to Edward & Narcissus (Wilson) Nickoson.

Carolyn is survived by two children, Angela Nickoson-Brown of Cassopolis, MI and Todd Edward Nickoson of Vandalia, MI; and three grandchildren, Mahayla Brown, Shayla Nickoson, and Autumn Nickoson. Also surviving are three brothers, Woody Lowe of Elkhart, IN, Bill (Sandy) Lowe of Bristol, IN, and Nick (Sharon) Nickoson of Edwardsburg, MI; numerous nieces and nephews; and her lifetime love. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers.

Carolyn graduated in 1967 from Carlsbad, New Mexico Senior High School and has lived in this area since 1968. She enjoyed shopping and spending time with her loving grandchildren. She retired in 2017 from American Metal Company in Elkhart.

Visitation for family and friends will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday, August 12, 2019 at Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home, 700 E. Jackson Blvd., Elkhart, IN. Additional visitation and funeral services will be held at Heavner & Cutright Funeral Home in Buckhannon, West Virginia.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Program.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 11, 2019
