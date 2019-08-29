Home

Cobb Funeral Home
3525 S. Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46614
574-291-6500
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Cobb Funeral Home
3525 S. Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46614
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
12:00 PM
Cobb Funeral Home
3525 S. Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46614
Carolyn Betts


1952 - 2019
Carolyn Betts Obituary
Carolyn Betts

March 20, 1952 - Aug. 23, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Carolyn Betts departed this life at the age of 67 on August 23, 2019. She was born on March 20, 1952, to Hunter Evans and Ida Mae Evans. She was a resident of South Bend most of her life.

Carolyn accepted Christ at an early age and sang in the choir. She had a palate for good food and enjoyed being a wife, mother, sister, daughter, and grandmother. She spent time entertaining her friends and family. She was a “plats woman” who was very knowledgeable about indoor plants.

Carolyn left to cherish her loving and precious memory: her only son, Damon Wilder; 9 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; her sisters, Tina Palmer and Trudy Palmer of Kalamazoo, Christine Evans of Chicago, and Benita Jackson of Indianapolis: and her brothers, Hunter Evans Jr. of Chicago and Anthony Johnson of Minneapolis.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband, Sammie l. Betts; her parents, Hunter Evans Sr. and Ida Mae Evans; and her sister, Sharon Moore.

The Funeral service is 12:00 Noon Saturday, Aug. 31 at Cobb Funeral Home, 3525 S. Michigan Street, with visitation one hour before the service.

Messages of condolence may be placed at www.cobbfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 29, 2019
