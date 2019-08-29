|
Carolyn Betts
March 20, 1952 - Aug. 23, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Carolyn Betts departed this life at the age of 67 on August 23, 2019. She was born on March 20, 1952, to Hunter Evans and Ida Mae Evans. She was a resident of South Bend most of her life.
Carolyn accepted Christ at an early age and sang in the choir. She had a palate for good food and enjoyed being a wife, mother, sister, daughter, and grandmother. She spent time entertaining her friends and family. She was a “plats woman” who was very knowledgeable about indoor plants.
Carolyn left to cherish her loving and precious memory: her only son, Damon Wilder; 9 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; her sisters, Tina Palmer and Trudy Palmer of Kalamazoo, Christine Evans of Chicago, and Benita Jackson of Indianapolis: and her brothers, Hunter Evans Jr. of Chicago and Anthony Johnson of Minneapolis.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband, Sammie l. Betts; her parents, Hunter Evans Sr. and Ida Mae Evans; and her sister, Sharon Moore.
The Funeral service is 12:00 Noon Saturday, Aug. 31 at Cobb Funeral Home, 3525 S. Michigan Street, with visitation one hour before the service.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 29, 2019