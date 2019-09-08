|
|
Carolyn E. Rensberger
July 10, 1923 - Sept. 6, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Carolyn E. Rensberger passed away at 10:05 a.m. Friday, September 6, 2019 . She was born on July 10, 1923 in Fort Wayne, IN. Her parents were Ruth Bernice Berlin and Donald Lester Gentzhorn. When she was about five years old, the family moved to Nappanee, Indiana. Carolyn attended school and graduated from Nappanee High School. As a young girl she learned to play the piano and organ, which she did for the local Presbyterian Church.
Carolyn married her high school sweetheart, Robert L. Rensberger in Nappanee on February 3, 1946. They lived a short time in Beloit, Wisconsin before settling in South Bend, Indiana where she lived as a homemaker all of her life. At that time her hobbies included crafts, gardening, and playing the piano. She never lost that talent. At the age of 94, after an extensive absence from playing the piano she remarkably sat down and played “Silent Night” beautifully at a family Christmas Event.
Robert, her husband of 61 years passed away on September 6, 2007 exactly 12 years before her; on the same day of this year he reached down from heaven, he took her hand, and now they are together.
Carolyn spent her remaining years at Signature Healthcare in Bremen. Left to honor her memory are two sons and a daughter, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. They are: sons, Terry (Sharon) Rensberger of South Bend and Jeff (Nancy) Rensberger of Mishawaka; and daughter, Cindy Walla of Houston, TX; grandchildren, Dave (Jessica) Rensberger, Scott Rensberger, Katherine (Daniel) Maddox, Kelsey (Matthew) Went, Kara Fisher, and Michael (Whitney) Fisher; and great-grandchildren, Audrey Rensberger, Caleigh and Caydence Maddox, Kaylee Young, and Harper Went.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 10 at Palmer Funeral Home - Guisinger Chapel, 3718 S Michigan St., South Bend, IN. Pastor Brian White will be officiating. Graveside services and burial will follow at South Union Cemetery, Nappanee, IN. Friends may visit with the family from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
Contributions in memory of Carolyn E. Rensberger may be made to Thomas Cellini Huntington's Foundation, 3019 East End Ave., South Chicago Heights, IL 60411 or Harbor Light Hospice, 1820 E. Day Road, Mishawka, IN 46545. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 8, 2019