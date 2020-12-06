Carolyn F. Miller
Dec. 20, 1941 - Nov. 29, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN -
Carolyn F. Miller, 78, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020. Carolyn was born in Detroit, MI on December 20, 1941, to the late Roy and Ruth (Bird) Martin. On June 30, 1961 she married Eldon E. Miller who preceded her in death on August 20, 2017. She is survived by her children, David Miller of Spokane, WA and Deborah (Paul) Chason of Mishawaka; five grandchildren, Chris, Dana, Jennifer, Ryan, and Jacob; six great-grandchildren; and brothers, Lawrence Martin and Roy “Bob” Martin. She is preceded in death by a sister, Judith Smith and son-in-law, Jon Butz.
In her early years, Carolyn enjoyed traveling and camping with Eldon, Dave and Deb. She loved searching for unusual rocks during her travels. Carolyn loved tending to her flower gardens and rock gardens, and baking. She was especially known for her homemade baked pies. She also liked macramé and working with ceramics. Most of all Carolyn enjoyed spending time with her family, dogs and granddogs. Carolyn had a tremendous love for family and will be missed by all who knew her.
Due to health and safety concerns, there will be no services at this time. Hahn Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
To leave the family an online condolence or to share a memory, please visit www.hahnfuneralhome.com
