Carolyn G. Hesch
May 30, 1935 - Nov. 16, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Carolyn G. Hesch, 84, of Mishawaka, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center. Carolyn was born May 30, 1935 in Chicago, IL, to the late Chester and Clara (Dennis) Wohlfarth. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Duaine P. Hesch in 2016; a grandson, John Butiste in 1997; and a brother, Chester Wohlfarth in 2017. On November 17, 1994, Carolyn (Donovan) married Duaine Hesch. Carolyn is survived by her four children, Suzanne Imber of Mishawaka, Steven Donovan of Westerville, Ohio, Gregory Donovan of South Bend, and John (Barbara) Donovan of Duxbury, MA; grandchildren, Timothy Loftus of Talent, OR, Christopher Loftus of Mishawaka, Carrie Robinson of South Bend, Andrew, Alexander and Ashley Imber of Mishawaka, Patrick Donovan of Chicago, IL, Daniel Donovan of New York, NY, Laura Donovan of Chicago, IL, and David Donovan of Boston, MA; and great-grandchildren, Taylor, Aiden, Isabel & Abigail Loftus, Aliyah Owens, Clara Robinson, John and Jayden Loftus, and Lorien and Marigold Loftus; and stepdaughter, Debi Beik.
Carolyn was in business with her daughter Suzanne as a partner in their wallpaper hanging business, Plumb Perfect; she held various retail positions, and was an office manager at a children's camp on the east coast, but the job she enjoyed the most was being a mother and homemaker. Carolyn enjoyed traveling with her husband Duaine to many places; they loved going to Las Vegas, visiting family, and taking the grandchildren to Disney World. Carolyn was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother; she had many friends who loved her because she was always there for those who needed her. She will be dearly missed.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, November 22, 2019 at Welsheimer Family Funeral Home North, 17033 Cleveland Road, South Bend, with Fr. Kevin Bauman officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 11:00 a.m. Friday until the time of the service at 1:00.
Contributions in Carolyn's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. E-mail condolences may be made at www.welsheimer.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 20, 2019