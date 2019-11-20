Home

POWERED BY

Services
Welsheimer Funeral Home North
17033 Cleveland Rd
South Bend, IN 46635
(574) 272-2244
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Welsheimer Funeral Home North
17033 Cleveland Rd
South Bend, IN 46635
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Welsheimer Funeral Home North
17033 Cleveland Rd
South Bend, IN 46635
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Hesch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn G. Hesch


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn G. Hesch Obituary
Carolyn G. Hesch

May 30, 1935 - Nov. 16, 2019

MISHAWAKA, IN - Carolyn G. Hesch, 84, of Mishawaka, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center. Carolyn was born May 30, 1935 in Chicago, IL, to the late Chester and Clara (Dennis) Wohlfarth. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Duaine P. Hesch in 2016; a grandson, John Butiste in 1997; and a brother, Chester Wohlfarth in 2017. On November 17, 1994, Carolyn (Donovan) married Duaine Hesch. Carolyn is survived by her four children, Suzanne Imber of Mishawaka, Steven Donovan of Westerville, Ohio, Gregory Donovan of South Bend, and John (Barbara) Donovan of Duxbury, MA; grandchildren, Timothy Loftus of Talent, OR, Christopher Loftus of Mishawaka, Carrie Robinson of South Bend, Andrew, Alexander and Ashley Imber of Mishawaka, Patrick Donovan of Chicago, IL, Daniel Donovan of New York, NY, Laura Donovan of Chicago, IL, and David Donovan of Boston, MA; and great-grandchildren, Taylor, Aiden, Isabel & Abigail Loftus, Aliyah Owens, Clara Robinson, John and Jayden Loftus, and Lorien and Marigold Loftus; and stepdaughter, Debi Beik.

Carolyn was in business with her daughter Suzanne as a partner in their wallpaper hanging business, Plumb Perfect; she held various retail positions, and was an office manager at a children's camp on the east coast, but the job she enjoyed the most was being a mother and homemaker. Carolyn enjoyed traveling with her husband Duaine to many places; they loved going to Las Vegas, visiting family, and taking the grandchildren to Disney World. Carolyn was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother; she had many friends who loved her because she was always there for those who needed her. She will be dearly missed.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, November 22, 2019 at Welsheimer Family Funeral Home North, 17033 Cleveland Road, South Bend, with Fr. Kevin Bauman officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 11:00 a.m. Friday until the time of the service at 1:00.

Contributions in Carolyn's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. E-mail condolences may be made at www.welsheimer.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Welsheimer Funeral Home North
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -