Carolyn Geik
April 14, 1938 - August 9, 2020
NILES, MI - Carolyn A. Geik, 82, of Niles passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 9, 2020 in the comfort of her own home exactly three years to the day since her husband Robert passed.
In Niles, Michigan on Thursday, April 14, 1938 Gordon “Mug” and Nelly Mae (Petty) Freeze welcomed their baby girl, Carolyn into this world.
After graduating from Niles High School, class of 1956, Carolyn wed Robert Geik at a ceremony in New Troy, Michigan on October 17, 1958. For over 30 years Carolyn served the Niles community as a sales clerk at Arrick's Decor Service in Niles. Carolyn was an avid reader who also enjoyed time on the golf course as part of The Swinging Fours, serving at St. Paul's Lutheran Church as a member of the Ladies Aid, and working outside tending to both the vegetable and flower gardens.
She is preceded in passing by her husband, Robert; her parents; a daughter, Pamela Scheibelhut; and her sisters, Betty Gunn and Kathryn “Katie” Myers.
Carolyn is survived by her daughter, Traci Griesinger of Niles; grandsons, Cory Scheibelhut (Gloria Jefferies), Matthew Griesinger, and Ryan Griesinger; and a son-in-law, Tom Scheibelhut. She will also be missed by her many nieces, nephews, and friends.
A time of visitation was held Wednesday. Services to honor Carolyn will take place TODAY, Thursday, August 13, 2020 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church at 11:00 a.m. with a time of visitation one hour prior in the church family center. Carolyn will be laid to rest at Silverbrook Cemetery in Niles.
.
Those wishing to make a memorial donation in honor of Carolyn have been asked to consider St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 1340 Sycamore St., Niles, Michigan 49120.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home.