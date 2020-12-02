Carolyn Ghrist



April 10, 1931 - Nov. 25, 2020



ELKHART, IN - Carolyn Gene Ghrist passed away on November 25, 2020 at Eastlake Assisted Living in Elkhart.



Carolyn was born April 10, 1931 to Vernon and Inez Hostetler. She married Edwin Ghrist in 1949; he preceded her in death in 1995. Carolyn and Ed had two children, Steven D. Ghrist and Kathleen D. Ghrist, both of Elkhart.



A lifelong resident of Elkhart, Carolyn was a member of Calvary Assembly of God and attended Radiant Life Church. From 1965-1972 she worked as a secretary at West Side Junior High, and from 1975-1989 as a secretary at State Wide Aluminum. She served as a mentor in the Big Brothers/Big Sisters program, and as a mentor and noon-time reader at Pinewood and Beardsley elementary schools.



A service for Carolyn will take place December 4, 2020 at 1 PM with visitation being held one hour prior. The Rev. Arnell McCoy will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Elkhart County Humane Society, 54687 County Road 19, Bristol, IN 46507.



