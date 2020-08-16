Carolyn Heckman
Jan. 2, 1948 - June 19, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN -
Carolyn S. Heckman, 72, of Mishawaka, passed away June 19, 2020 at the Milton Home in South Bend.
Carolyn was born January 2, 1948 in South Bend. Her mother was the late Phyllis (Swinehart) Heckman.
Carolyn was employed for 10 years with Wheelabrator Frye Corporation in accounts payable and spent 30 years with South Bend Clinic in the credit department.
Carolyn's family includes a brother, Thomas Heckman and his wife, Suzette, Carolyn's best friend, of Sherman, TX; two nephews, Barry A. Heckman of Tracy, CA and Keith T. Heckman of Gainesville, TX; and cousins, Jacob and Hannah Heckman of Modesto, CA, Joshua Heckman of Tracy, CA, Sandy Sheffield of Plant City, FL, and Ross Nifong, of Mishawaka, IN.
Kaleidoscope Services is happy to have known this wonderful, “spicy” woman.
We are thankful for the staff and services provided by the Memorial Hospital ER, Milton Home, and Harbor Light Hospice.
Services will take place at 2 pm on Thursday, August 20, in the Mausoleum at Fairview Cemetery, Mishawaka. Entombment will follow.
Memorials are suggested to Ray Bird Ministries, 25765 Edison Road, South Bend, IN 46628.
Arrangements are under the care of Goethals & Wells Funeral Home, Mishawaka.
An online guest book is available at www.goethalswells.com
.