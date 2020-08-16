1/
Carolyn Heckman
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn Heckman

Jan. 2, 1948 - June 19, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN -

Carolyn S. Heckman, 72, of Mishawaka, passed away June 19, 2020 at the Milton Home in South Bend.

Carolyn was born January 2, 1948 in South Bend. Her mother was the late Phyllis (Swinehart) Heckman.

Carolyn was employed for 10 years with Wheelabrator Frye Corporation in accounts payable and spent 30 years with South Bend Clinic in the credit department.

Carolyn's family includes a brother, Thomas Heckman and his wife, Suzette, Carolyn's best friend, of Sherman, TX; two nephews, Barry A. Heckman of Tracy, CA and Keith T. Heckman of Gainesville, TX; and cousins, Jacob and Hannah Heckman of Modesto, CA, Joshua Heckman of Tracy, CA, Sandy Sheffield of Plant City, FL, and Ross Nifong, of Mishawaka, IN.

Kaleidoscope Services is happy to have known this wonderful, “spicy” woman.

We are thankful for the staff and services provided by the Memorial Hospital ER, Milton Home, and Harbor Light Hospice.

Services will take place at 2 pm on Thursday, August 20, in the Mausoleum at Fairview Cemetery, Mishawaka. Entombment will follow.

Memorials are suggested to Ray Bird Ministries, 25765 Edison Road, South Bend, IN 46628.

Arrangements are under the care of Goethals & Wells Funeral Home, Mishawaka.

An online guest book is available at www.goethalswells.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Service
02:00 PM
Mausoleum at Fairview Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Goethals & Wells Funeral Home and Cremation Care
503 West 3rd Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
(574) 255-1519
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Goethals & Wells Funeral Home and Cremation Care

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved