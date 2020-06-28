Carolyn J. Kull
March 19, 1947 - June 23, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Carolyn Jean Kull, 73, of South Bend passed away at 11:55 p.m. Tuesday, June 23 in St. Joseph Regional Medical Center following a brief illness. Carolyn was born March 19, 1947 in Tucson, AZ to the late Jean M. (Morrison) and Winston L. Bullock. On July 21, 1973 Carolyn J. Bullock married Stephen R. Kull in Los Angeles, CA, moving to South Bend shortly thereafter. She is survived by her husband Stephen; daughter, Samantha J. Rodberg (Stuart) of San Tan Valley, AZ; her son, Chadd S. Kull of Irvine, CA; one grandson, Maddox C. Kull; and her brother, Gary F. Bullock of Rosemount, MN. Preceding her in death were her parents, grandmother, and two uncles.
In her early years Carolyn and her brother Gary were raised by their paternal grandmother and two uncles. She received her associate's degree from L.A. City College and pursued a legal career as a legal secretary, both in Los Angeles and South Bend.
Carolyn was a loving, caring, kind and giving person who made many friends throughout her life. She was a member of the Memorial Hospital auxiliary for over 20 years, delivering flowers to the many patients, who were comforted by her caring demeanor and warm smile.
A devoted mother, wife and grandmother she always gave herself in every way as she saw the need and desire. Over the years, Carolyn and Stephen traveled to many parts of the world and had numerous trips with family and friends. She was an avid reader of non-fiction, knitting, collecting of antique clocks, and nurturing her flowers and garden. Her warmth and love will always be remembered by her family and many friends she made from all over the world. We love you always and now you are with your beloved angels.
We would like to thank the staff at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center for their kindness and professional support.
Cremation will take place and there will be a celebration of Carolyn's life in the future. Memorial contributions in Carolyn's name may be made to the Food Bank of Northern Indiana, 702 Chapin St., South Bend, IN 46601. Palmer Funeral Home - Welsheimer Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Family and friends may leave email condolences at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.