Carolyn Jean Ward
July 17, 1948 - Sept. 23, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - On September 23, 2019, our beloved sister, mother, and nana was called home. Carolyn Jean Ward was born on July 17, 1948, to Donald and Adeline (Ring) Hack, who both preceded her in death. On August 14, 1982, she married the love of her life, Dennis Ray Ward. He preceded her in death on July 4, 2012.
She is survived by her brothers, Jim (Jeanne) Hack of Dowagiac, Larry (Bonnie) Hack of Granger, and Jerry Hack of South Bend; a daughter Jennifer (Brandon) Ludwig of South Bend and two grandchildren, Olivia and Brayden Ludwig.
Carolyn worked as a library associate at the Mishawaka-Penn-Harris Public Library for fifteen years. Carolyn enjoyed spending time outdoors in the garden and was a proud dog mom. Above all, she found the greatest joy in spending time with her family, especially her daughter, son-in-law, and beloved grandchildren. She spent her last days surrounded in love by her family.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019, from 11-2 PM at Hahn Funeral Home, Mishawaka. Funeral services for Carolyn will be held immediately following the visitation in the funeral home with Gail Miller-McKee officiating. Burial is to follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Osceola.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46544.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 25, 2019