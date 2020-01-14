|
|
Carolyn June Mitchell
May 20, 1931 - Jan. 12, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - On January 12, 2020, Carolyn June (Figg) Mitchell, formerly of North Liberty, passed away at the age of 88. She was born on May 20, 1931 to Gilbert ad Violet (Harness) Singleton in Hamlet, IN. She loved her family dearly and they were always most important in her life. She graduated from the House of James Beauty College in 1982 and worked as a beautian and Manager of the Robertson's Department Store Salon. She also loved designing and selling custom vans for Lancer Van.
In September 1958, she married Rex Figg. They were married 33 years until his death in 1992. On July 1994, Carolyn married Huston Mitchell. They were married 20 years until his death in 2014. Carolyn is survived by her children, Suzanna Figg, Jeff (Laura) Figg, Dennis (Diane) Figg, Claudia (Joseph Ambroziak, and Gayle (Mike) Liggett Price; and five children through marriage, Sharie (Lee) VanNess, Ron (Sherry) Eagley, Gail E. Eagley, Chuck (Helena) Mitchell, and Barb Moutelle. Carolyn is also survived by her brother, Jerry (Nancy) Singleton, and grandchildren, Kirsty Figg, Caittin Figg, Ashlea (Gregory) Kelley, Patrick (Sally) Kaizer, Nathan (Samantha) Ambroziak, Shelly (Dale) Jenkins, and Ryan (Sarah) Liggett, plus many more great- and great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation is at Pine Creek Church of the Brethren 2-4 PM on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 with the Funeral service at 4:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545 or the Pine Creek Church of the Brethren, Pine Road, North Liberty, IN 46554.
The HANLEY and Sons Funeral Home “Southwest Chapel” handled arrangements and services and extends its deepest sympathy and heartfelt prayers to Carolyn's family.
Online condolences may be expressed online at: www.hanleyandsonsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 14, 2020