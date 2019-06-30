Carolyn Kay (Schafer) Lannoo



August 9, 1948 - June 28, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - Carolyn Kay Lannoo, 70, peacefully passed on to her heavenly home on June 28, 2019.



She was born to James and Margaret Shafer on August 9, 1948, in South Bend, IN.



After graduating from John Adams High School in 1966, she started her almost 50-year career at Crowe/Chizek (Horwath). She held a number of positions and before retiring in 2014, was the office manager of South Bend and regional manager of the Fort Wayne, Elkhart, Grand Rapids, and Indianapolis offices. Carol loved her role as a guide and mentor to those with whom she worked. She also volunteered as a board member at Goodwill, taught ESL at the library, volunteered at MDA Camp, and, most recently, volunteered at St. Joseph Outpatient Therapy Center.



Carol was a wonderful cook, always experimenting in ways to make special treats to share. She was a word wizard when it came to crosswords puzzles and the online scrabble games. Carol also enjoyed Sudoku, Yahtzee and had a number of very high scores. Say the word “Pontiac” and Carol would smile touting that she had owned three of those “hot rods” over the years. Even with her five-year-long illness, she loved gardening with her special cart and clippers, taking time to create a beautiful and colorful place for all to view.



Preceding her in death were her parents and in-laws along with two brothers, Michael and Joseph, and a baby son, Jerry.



She will continue to live on in the memory of her husband of 51 years, Michael; daughters, Susan of Altoona, PA and Sarah of Ogden, UT; and grandchildren, Joseph, Shafer, Gregory, and Paige. Also, surviving is her brother, Jim Shafer of AL; sister, Judy King; niece, Melissa Stuart; and great-nephew, Casey Cody of Ennis, TX.



Visitation for Carol will be Tuesday, July 2, 2019, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. in Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, July 3, at 10:00 am in the funeral home with an hour of visitation prior. Her interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery.



Published in South Bend Tribune on June 30, 2019