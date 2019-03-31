Carolyn L. Kline



Feb. 5, 1927 - March 27, 2019



WYATT, IN - Carolyn Louise Kline, 92, of Wyatt, passed away peacefully in her home at 6:20 am, Wednesday, March 27, 2019 with family by her side. Carolyn was born on February 5, 1927, the daughter of William “Dudley” and Lillian (Sinninger) Legner. On October 14, 1971, she married Warren “Bill” Kline and he survives. She is survived by her husband, Bill; three children, Beth (Larry) Enders of Bremen, Gwynn (Leroy) Canfield-LaBrake of South Bend, and Robin (Wayne) Spicher of Bremen, 11 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and seven great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by sisters, Barbara (Lowell) Heckaman of South Bend and June (Stephen) Nyers of Granger. She is preceded in death by her parents, son, Jay Miller, and five grandchildren. Carolyn was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Bremen, where she was in the church choir and sang for weddings and funerals. She enjoyed traveling (visiting 48 states) and snowmobiling. She was an avid reader and loved to garden, dance, and camp. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, April 6, 2019 in St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 605 S. Center St., Bremen, with one hour of visitation prior to the service. Private burial of ashes will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church or Heartland Hospice Care, 230 W. Catalpa Dr., Suite D, Mishawaka, IN 46545. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mishlerfuneralhomes.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary