|
|
Carolyn Mueller
May 3, 1934 - March 20, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Carolyn Ann Mueller (Howden), 85, passed away at Healthwin, South Bend on Friday, March 20, 2020 after a brief Illness. She was born to Neil and Caroline (Buehl) on May 3, 1934 in Brighton, Michigan. She spent her early years in Peck, Michigan where her father owned and operated the local pharmacy. The Howden family moved to Bay City, MI in 1947 where Mr. Howden owned and operated Garfield Pharmacy. Carolyn attended Zion Lutheran school in Bay City and was confirmed in Zion Lutheran Church in 1948. She attended and graduated from Bay City Central High school in 1952 and attended Milliken University before beginning her career as a bank teller in Bay City.
On September 5, 1959 she was united in marriage with Gerald (Jerry) Mueller and they moved to Shorewood, Wisconsin where Jerry worked for the missile division of AC Spark Plug. Her banking career was interrupted by the birth of twin boys on June 7, 1960. She continued her part time banking job following their move to Ann Arbor, Michigan in 1961 and their move to South Bend, IN in 1974.
Carolyn and Jerry retired in 1995 and moved to their lake front cottage on Saginaw Bay after the cottage was rebuilt into a year-around beach house. They lived there until returning to South Bend in June 2017. She was a life-long cross stitch artist and her nimble fingers produced over a hundred pieces that many considered master pieces.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Phyllis. She is survived by Jerry, her husband of 60 years and five children: Jeffry (Cara) Mueller of Niles, MI; Mark (Dena) Mueller of Fredericksburg, VA; Cynthia (Joseph III) Bellina of Niles, MI; Jonathan (Amanda) Mueller of Takoma Park, MD; and Jennifer (Jude) Schroeder of Greenville, NC.
She is also survived by nine grandchildren: Sarah and Abby Mueller; Joseph IV, Emily, and Audrey Bellina; Madison (Cole) Golden, Paige Mueller, and Dexter and Caden Mueller. She longed for her first great-grand-child but that did not come to pass.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in St. John's Lutheran Church in Pinconning, MI with inurnment in Floral Gardens in Bay City, MI.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 5, 2020