1/1
Carolyn S. Friedman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn S. Friedman

April 17, 1943 - Oct. 15, 2020

PLYMOUTH, IN - Carolyn S. Friedman, 77, residing in Plymouth, Indiana, passed away at 1:00 am Thursday, October 15, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She was born in Mishawaka, IN on April 17, 1943 to the late Marion W. and Susan (Lunsford) Fisher. On November 9, 1968 she married Kurt L. Friedman who preceded her in 2004. Carolyn was a lifelong resident of the area.

Carolyn worked as an administrative assistant at Bayer Corporation for 17 years and retired in 2002. In her youth Carolyn participated in the Rainbow girls group and was a member of the Red Hat Society along with the Bayer Sports & Recreation Society. Over the years Carolyn and Kurt were foster parents and welcomed several children into their home. She also enjoyed playing in her card club, going to the casino, reading, and most of all doing her different crafting projects.

Carolyn is survived by her loving children, daughter, Jennifer (John) Good of Plymouth, IN and son, Kurt (Elizabeth) Friedman of Anna, TX; along with five grandchildren, Kurt R. Friedman, Aubrey Friedman, A. Chace Good, Connor Good, and Christian Good. She also leaves behind her sister, Mary Ann (David) Hoffman of Henderson, NV and brother, Ronald J. (Elizabeth) Fisher of South Bend, IN.

Memorial services for Carolyn will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Palmer Funeral Home - Bubb Chapel, 3910 N. Main Street, Mishawaka. Palmer Funeral Homes and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorial contributions in Carolyn's memory may be made to Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545. Online condolences to the Friedman family can be sent at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved