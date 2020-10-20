Carolyn S. Friedman
April 17, 1943 - Oct. 15, 2020
PLYMOUTH, IN - Carolyn S. Friedman, 77, residing in Plymouth, Indiana, passed away at 1:00 am Thursday, October 15, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She was born in Mishawaka, IN on April 17, 1943 to the late Marion W. and Susan (Lunsford) Fisher. On November 9, 1968 she married Kurt L. Friedman who preceded her in 2004. Carolyn was a lifelong resident of the area.
Carolyn worked as an administrative assistant at Bayer Corporation for 17 years and retired in 2002. In her youth Carolyn participated in the Rainbow girls group and was a member of the Red Hat Society along with the Bayer Sports & Recreation Society. Over the years Carolyn and Kurt were foster parents and welcomed several children into their home. She also enjoyed playing in her card club, going to the casino, reading, and most of all doing her different crafting projects.
Carolyn is survived by her loving children, daughter, Jennifer (John) Good of Plymouth, IN and son, Kurt (Elizabeth) Friedman of Anna, TX; along with five grandchildren, Kurt R. Friedman, Aubrey Friedman, A. Chace Good, Connor Good, and Christian Good. She also leaves behind her sister, Mary Ann (David) Hoffman of Henderson, NV and brother, Ronald J. (Elizabeth) Fisher of South Bend, IN.
Memorial services for Carolyn will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Palmer Funeral Home - Bubb Chapel, 3910 N. Main Street, Mishawaka. Palmer Funeral Homes and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorial contributions in Carolyn's memory may be made to Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545. Online condolences to the Friedman family can be sent at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
