Carolyn S. Mortola



Feb. 7, 1947 - April 7, 2019



GRANGER, IN - Carolyn S. Mortola, 72, passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019. She was born in Royalton, KY, on February 7, 1947. She lived many years in South Bend, IN and Fort Pierce, FL. Beloved wife of Dr. Robert Mortola, she is survived by a brother; she was the loving mother of five children; a niece, nephew, and nine grandchildren also survive. Carolyn loved to play golf (six-time club champion), and adored her three Schnauzers, cooking, and entertaining. And like her favorite country singer, Kenny Chesney, she thought the best way to live life was barefoot, singing, and dancing. She was as special as they come and will be missed forever. She made a lasting impact on those she left behind. God Bless you Mamma, and may you rest in peace and enjoy the fruits of heaven. Family and friends may leave e-mail condolences at www.welsheimer.com.



un'anima speciale che sara sempre amata e ricordata, which translates from Italian, "a special soul that will always be loved and remembered".