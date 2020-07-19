1/1
Carolyn S. Skinner
Carolyn S. Skinner

May 22, 1940 - July 17, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Carolyn S. Skinner, 80, of South Bend passed away at her home on Friday, July 17, 2020 after a courageous two-year battle with cancer. She was born May 22, 1940 in South Bend to the late Delbert and Ruth (Cartwright) Nelson. On June 6, 1959, she married her loving husband, Robert L. Skinner, who preceded her in death on January 27, 2016.

Carolyn is survived by her three daughters, Denise E. Wolverton of Niles, MI, Deborah L. (Glenn) Ford of South Bend, IN, and Diane M. (Mark) Laviola of Greenback, TN; four grandchildren, Jennifer (Frank) Prentice, Billy Wolverton, Christina Skinner, and Brandon Ford; four great-grandchildren, Dalton, Dylan, Adrian, and Makenna; five great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Donny (Debbie) Nelson of South Bend, IN and John Nelson of South Bend, IN; and kitty companion, Rocky. In addition to her husband and parents, Carolyn is preceded by her daughter, Sandra L. Brauer; and brother, Tom Nelson.

Carolyn graduated from Washington Clay High School in 1958. She enjoyed shopping, reading, bowling, golfing, and spending time at the lake. She loved being with her family and friends and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

There will be no services at this time per Carolyn's request. Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family with arrangements.

Contributions in memory of Carolyn may be made to the American Cancer Society, 130 Red Coach Dr., Mishawaka, IN 46545.

Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
