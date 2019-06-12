Carolyn Sue “Kyleen” Woodyard



Feb. 2, 1937 - June 7, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Carolyn Sue “Kyleen” Woodyard, 82, passed away unexpectedly, in a car accident on Friday, June 7, 2019.



Carolyn was born on February 2, 1937 in Beckley, WV to the late Kyle Napoleon and Nora Ida (Sperrow) Fink. Her sister, Ana Mae Reid, also preceded her in death.



On August 24, 1955, Kyleen married the love of her life, Walter “Randy” Woodyard. They celebrated 63 years of wedded bliss. He survives her. To their union, they were blessed with three children, Ken Woodyard and Patsy Barr, both of South Bend and David Woodyard, who preceded her in death. Five grandchildren: Justin Barr, Kevin, Bryce, TJ and Eli Woodyard; daughter-in-law, Leszlie (the late David) Woodyard; brother-in-law, William R. (the late Ana Mae) Reid; and nieces and nephew: Diann (Mark) Bateman, Vivian and Billy Reid, also survive her.



Kyleen was an extremely devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She had a strong faith in the Lord, and she showed it by the way she lived and treated others. She was a member of Clay Church, where she was in the choir. She was a part of the knitting club, where she made prayer shawls. She was a woman who showed others how to love. Her unexpected and untimely loss leaves a deep void in the hearts of many, but her family knows they will see her again.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, June 13, at Clay Church, 52866 N. Ironwood Rd., South Bend, at 2 p.m. A reception will be held in the Clay Church Cafe following the service.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made, in Kyleen's name, to the Alzheimer's and Dementia Services of Northern IN, 922 E. Colfax Ave., South Bend, IN 46617; the National Fragile X Foundation, 1861 International Dr., Suite 200, Mclean, VA 22102; or to Clay Church, 52866 N. Ironwood Rd., South Bend, IN 46635.



To send condolences to the family, please visit www.McGannHay.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary