Carolyn T. Waldrop
Dec. 2, 1922 - May 29, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Carolyn T. Waldrop, 97, passed away of natural causes on Thursday, May 29, 2020 at the Sanctuary at St. Paul's, South Bend, Indiana. Her life was remarkable, and she leaves a legacy of faith, family, and community that touched many lives. Carolyn will be greatly missed.
As a Christian, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, Carolyn joyfully served others in all she did -- from attending her granddaughters' piano recitals and diving meets to performing in the St. Paul's handbell choir, hosting and leading Bible studies, volunteering, and encouraging others, Carolyn always put her faith into action.
Carolyn Torrey was born in the small community of Gainesville, NY, and grew up there with her two brothers and one sister. In 1944, she graduated from Geneseo State Teachers' College, in Geneseo, NY, with a B.A. in education. She taught 5th grade in Lockport, NY, the following year.
In August 1945 she married Edwin W. Waldrop of Pelham, NY, and taught school there. From 1950- 1955, Edwin was employed by a management consulting firm based in Chicago, and Carolyn moved throughout the country with him fourteen times in five years.
From 1955-1966, they resided in Ann Arbor, MI, where Carolyn earned her M.A. in education from the University of Michigan in 1959.
While in Ann Arbor, Carolyn became very active in politics and served as the president of the Ann Arbor Republican Women's Club, attended state and national conventions, and served as a “Romney Girl” throughout Michigan. Following Edwin's career change, her family moved to Wichita, Kansas. Carolyn returned to her childhood Christian faith and was active in many Bible studies. In 1969, Edwin and Carolyn moved to Dayton, OH, where Edwin ran his own consulting firm for 26 years. Carolyn was an active member of Fairhaven CM&A, became president of the Christian and Missionary Alliance Church of Women's Club, and was honored as “Alliance Woman of the Year.” Carolyn was also an active volunteer in her community.
In 1996, they moved to South Bend, Indiana, to be closer to their daughter and her family. Carolyn was active at Gospel Center Missionary Church, past president of a PEO Chapter, and enjoyed taking classes at the Forever Learning Institute.
Edwin preceded her in death as her husband and traveling companion of 67 years. Carolyn is survived by her children, Charles Waldrop of Fort Worth, TX and Elizabeth W. McLaughlin of Granger, IN. She has four grandchildren: Kaitlin McLaughlin, Holly Hamilton, Beth Waldrop, and David Waldrop, and three great-grandchildren, Owyn Hamilton, Amelia Hamilton, and Felix Harris.
On Thursday, June 4, visitation will be from 2:00-3:00 pm followed by a Celebration of Life at 3:00 at Palmer Funeral Homes-Bubb Chapel at 3910 N. Main Street, Mishawaka, IN. On Saturday, June 6, at 2:00 pm, Carolyn will be laid to rest at the Maple Grove Cemetery in Gainesville, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Gospel Center Missionary Church, 930 S. 30th St., South Bend, IN 46615. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 2, 2020.