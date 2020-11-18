Carolyn Tanner



April 21, 1943 - Nov. 1, 2020



PLYMOUTH, IN - Carolyn Jane Tanner, 77, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at St. Joseph Medical Center, Mishawaka from complications of heart disease.



She was born to Harold Walter and Helen Anna (Olinger) Rowe in Bremen, Indiana on April 21, 1943. She attended the Lakeville school system and graduated with the class of 1961. After her graduation from high school, she enrolled in the Memorial Hospital School of Nursing and graduated in 1964. She furthered her education in nursing by attending the College of St. Francis in Fort Wayne, completing her Bachelor's degree in 1996.



She married William Tanner on August 21, 1965. Together they had three sons, David, Daniel, and Joseph.



She started her nursing career at Pilgrim Manor and then went on to work for Parkview Hospital in Plymouth and finally worked for St. Joseph's Hospital in 1987 before her retirement in November of 1998.



Carolyn loved her God and her church. She was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church - LCMS, Plymouth. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was especially fond of her grandchildren. She dedicated her life to caring for others, especially those closest to her. As a nurse, she touched many lives. As a mother and grandmother, she touched our lives in so many ways. She loved music. She loved laughing and had a great sense of humor. She loved giving and was a patron of many charities. Her greatest characteristic was her love and compassion. Her kind and gentle spirit was a blessing to all who knew her.



She is survived by her sons: David (Trish) Tanner of South Bend, Daniel (Jeanne) Tanner of Plymouth, and Joseph (Ashli) Tanner of Plymouth; and grandchildren: Jonathan, Zachary, Sarah (Luis), Andrew, Maggie (Nick), Lauren (Elijah), Samuel, Claire, Leah, Matthew, Elizabeth, Ryan, Brandon, Alexandra, and Madison. She is also survived by two sisters, Jeanette (Six) Sheneman (Dennis Boschee) of Plymouth and Elizabeth Rowe of Mishawaka; and two brothers, Fred (Chris) Rowe of Lakeville and Wayne (Marsha) Six of Newport News, VA.



She was preceded in death by her parents, stepfather Ralph Six, former husband William Tanner, and grandson Alexander Tanner.



Visitation will take place on November 21, 2020 from 10:30-11:00 a.m. at the Calvary Lutheran Church, 1314 N. Michigan Street, Plymouth, IN 46563. A Memorial Service will immediately follow with Pastor Eric Ahlemeyer.



Burial will take place in the New Oak Hill Cemetery.



Contributions in her memory may be made to Calvary Lutheran Church, 1314 N. Michigan Street, Plymouth, IN 46563.





